Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

