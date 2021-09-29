Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,655,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $275.84 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $289.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.95 and a 200 day moving average of $255.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.