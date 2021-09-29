Korea Investment CORP Buys New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 159.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 77,702 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $312,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.95.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

