Korea Investment CORP Cuts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU opened at $274.02 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 207.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.47 and a 200 day moving average of $279.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

