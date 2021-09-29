Korea Investment CORP Decreases Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NLOK stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

