Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232,877 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 56.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

