Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in GDS were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after purchasing an additional 443,469 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,042,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,783,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after buying an additional 803,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,954,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDS. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. GDS’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

