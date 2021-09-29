Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 186,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 73,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 18,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

