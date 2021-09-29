Korea Investment CORP Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $444.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

