Korea Investment CORP Has $4.27 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.81.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $190.96 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

