Korea Investment CORP Has $4.38 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,885.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,111.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,936.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,868.01 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $42.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,303.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

