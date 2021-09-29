Korea Investment CORP Has $5.36 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,675 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HES opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $91.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

