Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 1,785.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of WB opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.