Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 20.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 179.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

