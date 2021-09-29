Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 131.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,161,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,435 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,261,000 after buying an additional 1,257,230 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after buying an additional 1,171,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 217.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,221,000 after buying an additional 1,062,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Separately, Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

