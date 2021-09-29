Korea Investment CORP Invests $4 Million in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

