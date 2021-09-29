Korea Investment CORP Purchases New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 192,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $14,662,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $3,127,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,893,769 shares of company stock worth $139,868,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.