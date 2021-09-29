Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Alleghany worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Y. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,618,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,554,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,427,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y opened at $623.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $660.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $510.24 and a 52-week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Y. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

