Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after buying an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,339,000 after buying an additional 533,700 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 95.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,659,000 after buying an additional 530,600 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after buying an additional 370,249 shares during the period. Finally, Oakmont Corp purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $32,740,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Z opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 151.62 and a beta of 1.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.27.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $607,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $235,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,999 shares of company stock worth $7,201,064. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

