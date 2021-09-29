Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in LKQ by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 59.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.1% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after buying an additional 540,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

