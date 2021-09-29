Korea Investment CORP Sells 75,800 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

