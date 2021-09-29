Korea Investment CORP Sells 86,475 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,475 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

OKE stock opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

