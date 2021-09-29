Korea Investment CORP Takes $4.08 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

