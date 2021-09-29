Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,297,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

KMX opened at $143.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.56. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $146.98.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

