Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,634. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -38.50. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

