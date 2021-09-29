Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,941 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.72% of Lam Research worth $669,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

Shares of LRCX opened at $585.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $328.56 and a one year high of $673.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $608.43 and its 200-day moving average is $615.08.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

