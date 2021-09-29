Lambda Price Hits $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, Lambda has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $13.43 million and $5.11 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00119823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00174305 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,601,022 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.