Landbox Hits Market Capitalization of $326,958.95 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $326,958.95 and approximately $3,650.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00106703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00137969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,809.73 or 0.99561337 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.58 or 0.06857124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.68 or 0.00782679 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

