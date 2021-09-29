Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Shares Down 3.7%

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.08 and last traded at C$13.13. Approximately 58,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 119,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGO shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Largo Resources to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$849.21 million and a PE ratio of 30.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.36.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$66.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 1.9099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Largo Resources Company Profile (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

