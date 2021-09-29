Lattice Token (LTX) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00004737 BTC on popular exchanges. Lattice Token has a market cap of $58.19 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00065773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00105550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00138785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,827.44 or 0.99906632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.71 or 0.06878676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.42 or 0.00773124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

