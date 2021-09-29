Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 32,705 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.70% of Illumina worth $484,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $484,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Illumina by 3.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 696,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $410.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.01 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

