Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.42% of Zoom Video Communications worth $479,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $249,999,000. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $208,839,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,078,000 after acquiring an additional 538,068 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $261.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.80 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

