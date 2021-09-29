Legal & General Group Plc Has $517.89 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,861,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,800 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.59% of Altria Group worth $517,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.