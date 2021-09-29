Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 125,286 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.89% of Norfolk Southern worth $581,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $58,599,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $41,350,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $245.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

