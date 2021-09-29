Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.85

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.85 and traded as high as C$24.05. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$23.52, with a volume of 8,341 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$588.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.1800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total transaction of C$334,991.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,840.56.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

