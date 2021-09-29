Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 236,080 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $172.10 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.08.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.