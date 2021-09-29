Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 115.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,846,000 after buying an additional 146,462 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 103,250 shares during the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LILA opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

