Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock Sells 154,000 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

