Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.75% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after purchasing an additional 327,271 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

