Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $56.22

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and traded as low as $52.05. Linamar shares last traded at $53.17, with a volume of 355 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

