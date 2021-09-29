Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $183.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.