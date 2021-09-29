Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $183.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $83,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.
