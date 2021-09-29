Liquity USD Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $716.25 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00119809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00169375 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

