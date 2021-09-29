Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $5,050.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,944.42 or 0.99882071 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 741,183,575 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

