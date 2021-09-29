Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Shares Down 3%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 61,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 434,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Chile in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

