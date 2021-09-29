Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $375.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $400.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $352.15 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.88 and a 200-day moving average of $372.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

