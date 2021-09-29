Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,147.32

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,147.32 ($14.99) and traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.45). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 810 ($10.58), with a volume of 11,901 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £240.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 774.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,147.32.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

In other Lok’nStore Group news, insider Richard Holmes purchased 4,006 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £24,997.44 ($32,659.32). Also, insider Neil Newman purchased 2,378 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 630 ($8.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,981.40 ($19,573.30).

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.