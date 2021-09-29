Loopring (LRC) Tops One Day Volume of $35.89 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $473.99 million and approximately $35.89 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00119285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00171014 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,219,970 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

