Lotto 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,444.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Lotto has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Lotto has a market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $4,444.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lotto

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

