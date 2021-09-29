Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.60. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 91,430 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a market cap of C$280.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Lucara Diamond news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,203.04.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

