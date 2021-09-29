Luceco (LON:LUCE) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 336.50 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 323 ($4.22). 455,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 275,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314.50 ($4.11).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Luceco in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 406.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 360.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £519.38 million and a P/E ratio of 14.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Luceco’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

About Luceco (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

